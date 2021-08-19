Cambiar Investors LLC Buys 13,027 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 474,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 1.6% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $50,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fiserv by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after buying an additional 1,433,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,908,734,000 after purchasing an additional 276,068 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,090 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.55. 58,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.96.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

