Cambiar Investors LLC Grows Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $9,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 37.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 14.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 37.3% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

Shares of NYSE HII traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,367. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,684 shares of company stock worth $3,628,113. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

