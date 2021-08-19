Cambiar Investors LLC Increases Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,862 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.29% of AXIS Capital worth $12,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $661,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,364,000 after purchasing an additional 121,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Shares of AXIS Capital stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,917. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.38. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.