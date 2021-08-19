Cambiar Investors LLC Invests $57.54 Million in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,865,442 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,538,000. Vipshop comprises about 1.9% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the period. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,686,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,264,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,367,000. Institutional investors own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.26. 454,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,973,717. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

VIPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

