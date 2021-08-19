Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$68.50

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$62.00 to C$68.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.83% from the stock’s previous close.

CAR.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.50 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.22.

Shares of TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$60.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$60.21. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$42.22 and a 12-month high of C$62.71. The firm has a market cap of C$10.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.13.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

