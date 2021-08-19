Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $117.17 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $72.07 and a 1-year high of $120.65. The company has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $1.2051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

