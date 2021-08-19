Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $88.41

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$88.41 and last traded at C$88.99, with a volume of 360223 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$89.76.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$255.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$93.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

