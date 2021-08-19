Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CBWBF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of CBWBF stock opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

