Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.78 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will report sales of $45.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.53 million. Cantaloupe reported sales of $32.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full-year sales of $163.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $162.60 million to $165.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $189.51 million, with estimates ranging from $186.60 million to $191.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cantaloupe.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12. The stock has a market cap of $694.04 million, a PE ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 2.13. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

