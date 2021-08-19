Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Aligos Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aligos Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.63) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.74) EPS.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALGS. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a market cap of $643.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.39. Aligos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $555,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,368,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

