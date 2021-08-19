CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$7.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$12.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.93.

Shares of DBM stock opened at C$6.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$602.06 million and a PE ratio of 5.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.88. CanWel Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$6.01 and a twelve month high of C$10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.09.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

