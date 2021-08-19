Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,223 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Unilever were worth $26,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,442 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,092,000 after acquiring an additional 936,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $56.14. The company had a trading volume of 38,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,911. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.32%.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

