Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $36.25 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $36,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.61. The company had a trading volume of 53,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,750,844. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $209.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

