Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 332,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,756 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.3% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $44,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

PG stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.65. 66,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,182,791. The firm has a market cap of $354.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.27.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $1,930,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 437,209 shares of company stock worth $62,269,748. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

