Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $15,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 6,134.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,280,000 after purchasing an additional 953,229 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,832,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,678,000 after buying an additional 367,410 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $14,924,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,109,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,153,000 after buying an additional 230,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,671,000 after buying an additional 227,383 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARES stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.42. The stock had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,488. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.56.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. Research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

