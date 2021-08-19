Capital Advisors Inc. OK Takes $23.33 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,331,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,408,693,000 after acquiring an additional 278,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,899,533,000 after buying an additional 240,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 13.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $464.41. The stock had a trading volume of 20,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,185. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $476.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

