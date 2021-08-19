Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Down 28.1% in July

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,200 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 256,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 122.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPXWF shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.94.

Get Capital Power alerts:

OTCMKTS:CPXWF opened at $33.81 on Thursday. Capital Power has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.27.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.