Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,900 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the July 15th total of 294,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSWC. Raymond James lifted their price target on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Capital Southwest stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $564.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 103.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 169.3% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth $202,000. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

