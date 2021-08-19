CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Trading 1.9% Higher

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY)’s share price traded up 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.99. 3,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 11,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

About CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY)

CapitaLand Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of consultancy services. It operates through the following business segments: CapitaLand Singapore and International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, CapitaLand Financial, Corporate and Others. The CapitaLand Singapore and International segment involves in the residential, office, shopping malls, industrial, logistics and business parks property development in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, The United States of America, Europe, Japan and Korea.

