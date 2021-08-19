Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $654.68 million, a PE ratio of 81.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.