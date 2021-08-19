Carbon (CRBN) Price Reaches $0.16

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and $134,965.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00056711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00143802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00151024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,066.99 or 0.99879516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.86 or 0.00907941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.33 or 0.06621566 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,780,263 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

