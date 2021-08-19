Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.600-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $51.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

