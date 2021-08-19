CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$216 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.52 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARG. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus stock opened at $27.46 on Thursday. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.90.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $870,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $140,133.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 527,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,683,805 over the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.