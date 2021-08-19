Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CABGY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. DNB Markets lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

CABGY traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.56. 62,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,538. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.76. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

