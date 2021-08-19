Carlton Investments Limited (ASX:CIN) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.41

Carlton Investments Limited (ASX:CIN) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Sunday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 62.89 and a quick ratio of 62.89.

Carlton Investments Company Profile

Carlton Investments Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia through its subsidiaries. Carlton Investments Limited was founded in 1928 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

