carsales.com Ltd (CAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

carsales.com Ltd (ASX:CAR) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Sunday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23.

In other news, insider David Wiadrowski acquired 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$19.30 ($13.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,288.49 ($30,206.07). Also, insider Walter Pisciotta 51,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th.

carsales.com Company Profile

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Dividend History for carsales.com (ASX:CAR)

Receive News & Ratings for carsales.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for carsales.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.