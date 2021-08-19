Cartesi (CTSI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $286.23 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, Cartesi has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $286.23 million and $42.97 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00053864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00136952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.00151528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,107.83 or 0.99953090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $395.22 or 0.00895601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 397,008,415 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

