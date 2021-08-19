Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) CTO Weidong Chen Sells 65,000 Shares

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $453,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Weidong Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $513,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $562,900.00.

NASDAQ:CASA opened at $6.94 on Thursday. Casa Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $593.56 million, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CASA. Raymond James raised Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

