Caspian (CSP) Price Hits $0.0165 on Top Exchanges

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. Caspian has a market capitalization of $7.40 million and $3,526.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00057744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.65 or 0.00854383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00103821 BTC.

About Caspian

CSP is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

