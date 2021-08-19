Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $127.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Catalent’s year-over-year uptick both the top and bottom lines in third-quarter fiscal 2021 is impressive. Robust performances by Clinical Supply Services and the Biologics arm raise our optimism. Catalent’s slew of strategic deals are impressive. Expansion of both margins also bode well. A solid revenue outlook auger well. Catalent’s solid technology foundation, and integrated development and supply chain solutions are encouraging. A strong solvency position is an added plus. Catalent’s quarterly results were better than expected. Over the past six months, Catalent has outperformed its industry. Yet, soft revenues in the other two arms are concerning. Catalent’s operation in a tough competitive landscape and a highly regulated market poses a threat. Other headwinds like future impacts from Brexit and forex woes prevail.”

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $120.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Catalent has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.05.

In other Catalent news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $112,258.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,138 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $3,820,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

