Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) in a research report report published on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 58.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 916,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 533,282 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 195,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

