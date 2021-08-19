Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II Sells 675,000 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $12,210,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 146,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $2,623,620.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $4,237,500.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 115,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $1,937,750.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 575,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $9,039,000.00.

GNK opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $733.97 million, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.02. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $20.61.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

