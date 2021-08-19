CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.68

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 25 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

