CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,485 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 89.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,568,000 after buying an additional 320,113 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter worth $461,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,029,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 894.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 59,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.86. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The business had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

CDK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

