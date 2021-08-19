Cedar Capital LLC Buys 7,023 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Australia ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cedar Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,330,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 159,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth about $604,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,992,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 177,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

EWA stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.28. 2,991,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,467. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.10. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

