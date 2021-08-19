Cedar Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,736 SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GWX traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.78. 84,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,744. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

