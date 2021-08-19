CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Short Interest Up 48.0% in July

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the July 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE CX opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CEMEX by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 251,428 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in CEMEX by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 44,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

