Centaur (CNTR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $542,123.00

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and $542,123.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centaur has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centaur alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00057394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.19 or 0.00850604 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00047365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00103936 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,822,208,333 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.