Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 24,670,000 shares. Approximately 16.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 5.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 18.8% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 34.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.72.

CDEV opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

