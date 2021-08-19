Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.80 Million

Analysts expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to report $109.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.60 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $95.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $376.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $371.10 million to $381.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $442.60 million, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $443.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.61%.

CNTY has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

In other Century Casinos news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 82,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 32,805 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNTY traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $11.64. 167,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,958. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 3.15.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

