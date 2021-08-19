Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.70

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.70 and last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 2630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.04.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPSC. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.29.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($1.53). On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eli Casdin acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPSC. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $531,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $880,000.

About Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

