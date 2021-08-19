CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Holdings Lowered by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 17.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 412,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89,309 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $21,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,079,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 43,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in CF Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 25,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in CF Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 85,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CF. HSBC increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

