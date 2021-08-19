Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $370.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

CRL traded up $4.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $420.33. 183,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,176. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $197.33 and a 12-month high of $424.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $386.31.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,657 shares of company stock worth $18,959,620. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 383.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.