Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Up 31.9% in July

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 774,700 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the July 15th total of 587,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 158.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

Shares of CGIFF stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

