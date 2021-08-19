Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Raised by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total value of $18,766,866.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,177,585.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,721,179.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,385 shares of company stock valued at $49,400,157. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,851.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,172.29 and a 52-week high of $1,912.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,652.62.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,754.13.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

