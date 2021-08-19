Choate Investment Advisors Makes New $848,000 Investment in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,781,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,120,000 after purchasing an additional 41,126 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,038,000 after purchasing an additional 124,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at about $48,756,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total value of $8,954,677.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,192 shares of company stock valued at $14,537,788 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $118.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.86 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.58. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BYND shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.59.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

