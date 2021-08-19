Choate Investment Advisors Raises Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $119.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.82 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.48 and a fifty-two week high of $136.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

