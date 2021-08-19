Choate Investment Advisors Sells 5,159 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP opened at $129.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.58. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.