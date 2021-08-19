Choate Investment Advisors Sells 522 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.1% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 26.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.15.

YUM stock opened at $134.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.49. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $135.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,852.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock worth $5,711,860 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.