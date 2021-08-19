Choate Investment Advisors Sells 558 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 96,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the first quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 54,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.3% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 16.3% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $90.50 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $92.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.43.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

